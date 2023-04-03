Raeisi accepts Saudi king's invitation to visit Riyadh: VP

"King Salman has invited the president, and there has been a positive response to this invitation, and hopefully good things will happen," said Mokhber on Monday.

"The main strategies of Mr. Raeisi since the first day he was elected as the president have been to improve relations with the countries of the region," he added.

Mohammad Jamshidi, a political advisor to Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi in a tweet on March 19 announced that King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia in a letter to the Iranian president welcomed the recent agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia, inviting Raeisi to visit Riyadh.

Jamshidi added that the Saudi King also called for establishing economic and regional cooperation between the two countries.

Iran's president welcomed the invitation and stressed Iran's readiness to expand cooperation with Saudi Arabia, Jamshidi added.

After several days of intensive negotiations hosted by China, Iran and Saudi Arabia finally clinched a deal on March 10 to restore diplomatic relations and re-open embassies and missions within two months.

Saudi Arabia severed diplomatic relations with Iran in January 2016 after Iranian protesters, enraged by the execution of prominent Shia cleric Sheikh Nimr Baqir al-Nimr by the Saudi government, stormed its embassy in Tehran.

The two sides had held five rounds of negotiations in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad since April 2021.

MNA/