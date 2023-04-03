Anti-Iran armed groups activity in Iraq illegal: Iraqi PM

In an interview with Aljazeera, the Iraqi prime minister considered Iran as a neighboring country that supported Iraq's political process since 2003.

He also rejected any intervention of Iranians in the stages of government formation in Iraq and its difficult negotiations.

Referring to the presence of anti-Iran groups in Iraq, al-Sudani stressed that these groups have been present in Iraq as refugees for many years, but their presence as armed people with having a military camp and undergoing military training, or entering Iranian soil to carry out armed actions in Iran is completely rejected according to the text of the Iraqi constitution.

He went on to say that it is problematic that these groups enter Iran's territory to carry out armed operations, then return to Iraq's territory, because firstly, the Iraqi constitution does not allow hostile actions against neighboring countries from Iraqi territory, and secondly, Iraq must ensure the security of its borders and it is not reasonable for Iraq's borders to be open for operations against neighboring countries.

Attacking any country is unacceptable, and Iraq does not allow the use of its soil to attack neighboring countries, this is in accordance with the constitution and a moral duty, he underlined.

Turning to the recent agreement reached between Tehran and Riyadh to resume their political ties, the Iraqi prime minister stressed that the agreement will contribute to the stability of the region, adding that economic development and growth can only be realized with the cooperation between the countries of the region.

