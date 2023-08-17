Tehran, Riyadh seeking new chapter in bilateral relations

During a joint press conference with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Thursday, following a private meeting in the Saudi capital, Bin Farhan expressed Saudi Arabia’s determination to improve relations with Iran.

He stated that their meeting focused on expanding bilateral ties in various areas, building on previous efforts to ensure regional security.

Bin Farhan also announced that, as part of the expansion of bilateral ties and the promotion of regional stability, the two countries have reopened their diplomatic posts.

Stressing the need for pursuing previous agreements in different security and economic areas, Bin Farhan said that he and Amir-Abdollahian discussed the need for further negotiations.

He also referred to King Salman’s official invitation of President Raisi to pay a visit to Riyadh, noting that Saudi Arabia expects a visit to the country by the Iranian president in the near future.

SD/IRNA