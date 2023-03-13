Saudi FM says he looks forward to meet Amir-Abdollahian soon

Speaking in an interview with Asharq Al-Awsat, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan said that the Iran-Saudi Arabia agreement emphasizes the mutual desire of both sides to resolve all disputes through peaceful and diplomatic ways.

But this agreement does not mean the resolution of all existing disputes between the two countries, he also added.

"I look forward to meeting Iran's foreign minister soon based on what was agreed upon," a Saudi top diplomat said, adding, "We will prepare to resume diplomatic relations between our countries within the next two months. It is normal for us to exchange visits in the future."

"We hope to create a new phase in the relations with Iran and strengthen the horizons of cooperation that will have a positive reflection on strengthening security and stability not only in the two countries but in the entire region," he noted.

Following the meeting of Rear Admiral Shamkhani, the Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), and his Saudi Arabian counterpart in the Chinese capital on Friday, it was agreed that Tehran and Riadh resume diplomatic ties after 7 years.

The three countries of Iran, Saudi Arabia, and China also declared their firm willingness to use all efforts to strengthen regional and international peace and security.

