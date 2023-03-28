Iran, India top security officials discuss cooperation

India's National Security Adviser, during the phone talk, announced his country's readiness to help the comprehensive development process of regional cooperation.

Doval also welcomed the recent agreement reached between Tehran and Riyadh on the resumption of diplomatic ties, considering the agreement as a decisive step in increasing stability and security in the region.

Shamkhani and his Indian counterpart also conferred on several other international issues including the Vienna negotiations on lifting anti-Iran sanctions, removing obstacles in the way of mutual cooperation in developing Chabahar Port, as well as India’s contribution to finalizing the International North–South Transport Corridor.

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani, for his part, invited his Indian counterpart to visit Iran to hold more consultations and pursue bilateral and regional cooperation.

