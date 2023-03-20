Peace proposal for Ukraine war reflects unity of global view

The proposal represents “as much as possible the unity of the world community’s views,” Xi wrote in an article published in the Russian newspaper, Rossiiskaya Gazeta.

“The document serves as a constructive factor in neutralizing the consequences of the crisis and promoting a political settlement,” he said, adding that “Complex problems do not have simple solutions.”

In a 12-point peace plan published last month, China called for an immediate ceasefire, dialogue, an end to unilateral sanctions, and respect for all countries’ sovereignty to replace the continuous fighting in Ukraine.

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has welcomed China’s willingness to help resolve the one-year-plus-long conflict in Ukraine.

Russia launched what it calls the “special military operation” in Ukraine in February 2022, blaming the US-led NATO’s eastward expansion for the war.

Russia views the military alliance’s efforts to make Ukraine a member and to deploy missiles close to its borders as a direct threat to Russian territory.

In his article, which was published at the start of his visit to Moscow, Xi noted that a peaceful resolution to the conflict would also “ensure the stability of global production and supply chains.”

He called for a “rational way” out of the crisis, which would be “found if everyone is guided by the concept of common, comprehensive, joint and sustainable security, and continue dialogue and consultations in an equal, prudent and pragmatic manner.”

Xi also noted that his trip is aimed at strengthening the friendship between the two countries, “an all-encompassing partnership and strategic interaction,” in a world threatened by “acts of hegemony, despotism and bullying.”

“There is no universal model of government and there is no world order where the decisive word belongs to a single country,” Xi wrote, in an apparent reference to the United States.

“Global solidarity and peace without splits and upheavals are in the common interests of all mankind,” he added.

The Kremlin announced earlier that Xi will arrive in Moscow on Monday for a three-day visit.

During the visit, Putin and Xi are set to sign a new bilateral agreement ushering in a “new era” of ties, according to the Russian president’s top advisor Yuri Ushakov.

MNA/PR