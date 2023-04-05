France’s Macron arrives on official visit in Beijing

During his three-day stay, Macron will meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, Premier of China’s State Council Li Qiang and Zhao Leji, the chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China.

Apart from Beijing, the French president will visit Guangzhou, the largest city of Guangdong province in southern China, according to TASS.

This is Macron’s first visit to China in the past three and a half years. Macron last visited during his first presidency in October 2019.

Sources at Elysee Palace said that, while in Beijing, the French leader is planning to discuss the Ukrainian conflict and measures to boost relations between France and China, mostly in the economic sphere.

MP/PR