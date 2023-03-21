  1. Politics
EU disburses another 1.5 bn euros in assistance to Ukraine

TEHRAN, Mar. 21 (MNA) – The European Union has disbursed another 1.5 bln euros in macro-financial assistance to Ukraine, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

"Today, we disbursed another 1.5 billion euros to Ukraine," the tweet reads.

According to von der Leyen, the EU’s support "helps keep Ukraine running, while defending itself." It also "puts Ukraine firmly on its EU path by supporting reforms - good governance and financial stability, for example." "Together, we’re writing Ukraine’s future," the European Commission president added.

The EU’s 2023 program of macro-financial assistance to Ukraine is worth 18 bln euros, according to TASS.

