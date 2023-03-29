Zelensky invites China's Xi to visit Kyiv

"We are ready to see him here," Zelenskyy told Associated Press in an interview.

Xi has not talked to Zelenskyy since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine last February, but China published a 12-point plan for "a political resolution of the Ukraine crisis" last month.

Xi discussed the conflict with Russian President Vladimir Putin, while on a state visit to Moscow last week, although the talks did not show progress on how to end the crisis.

China's proposal includes a call for a de-escalation and eventual ceasefire in Ukraine.

Ukraine has welcomed China's diplomatic involvement, but Zelenskyy has said that he will only consider peace settlements after Russian troops leave Ukrainian territory, according to CNA.

MP/PR