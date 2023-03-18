Zelenskyy introduces sanctions against President of Syria

Sanctions against al-Assad will remain in effect for 10 years, Ukrainska Pravda reported on Saturday.

This blocks al-Assad's assets available in Ukraine, prohibits any trade transactions, etc.

In addition to the president, sanctions have been imposed against 70-year-old Syrian Prime Minister Hussein Arnous and Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad.

In total, there are 300 people on the new sanctions list, including 3 Syrians, Russians and 1 Ukrainian [Victor Slobolinsky from Crimea, who also has Russian citizenship – ed.].

In another addition, 141 legal entities were sanctioned, including 2 from Crimea: the autonomous non-profit organisation Institute of Marine Instrumentation and Robotics and Yevpatoriia Aircraft Repair Plant.

Earlier this week, the Syrian president said that his country recognizes the newly annexed regions in the east of Ukraine as Russian territories.

MNA/PR