Russia, China have lots of common goals, Putin tells Xi

"We have a lot of joint tasks, goals," Putin said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin also congratulated his Chinese counterpart on re-election, Sputnik reported.

"Dear chairman, dear friend, welcome to Russia, to Moscow. I am glad to have the opportunity to personally congratulate you on your re-election as the head of the Chinese state," Putin told Xi during the meeting in the Kremlin.

The work of Chinese President Xi Jinping over the past decade has been appreciated by the Chinese people and its representatives, thanks to this, re-election to the post of Chinese leader became possible, Vladimir Putin added.

"This became possible due to the fact that the Chinese people and their representatives appreciated your work over the past decade," Putin said.

China and Russia should have close relations, Chinese President Xi Jinping told Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"The Chinese side pays great attention to the development of Chinese-Russian relations, since this has its own historical logic, since we are the largest neighboring countries, we are partners in comprehensive strategic cooperation. It is this status that determines what should be between our countries close relationship," Xi said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Moscow on March 20 to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Xi Jinping will stay in Russia from March 20-22. The two leaders are expected to discuss the conflict in Ukraine among other topics of joint interest.

Chinese president said in an article for RIA Novosti and Rossiyskaya Gazeta that his upcoming trip to Russia would be aimed at strengthening peace and friendship between the two countries, and he expressed his willingness to work on new plans to develop the bilateral ties together with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

MNA/PR