Russian forces destroy US-made radar in Ukraine war

"In the area of the settlement of Mirnoye in the Kharkov Region, a position was uncovered and a Ukrainian 36D6 low-altitude target detection radar was destroyed. In addition, a US-manufactured AN/TPQ-36 counter-battery radar was obliterated near the community of Redkodub in the Donetsk People’s Republic," TASS quoted Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov as saying.

Russian operational/tactical and army aviation aircraft, missile troops and artillery struck 82 Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions, manpower and equipment in 112 areas, the general specified.

Russian forces also destroyed three Ukrainian armored combat vehicles, four pickup trucks, a motor vehicle, a Grad multiple rocket launcher, a D-30 howitzer, and also an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army’s 53rd mechanized brigade in the Donetsk area over the past 24 hours, the general added.

Russian air defense forces intercepted five rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, a Tochka-U ballistic missile and destroyed 14 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the past 24 hours, air defense capabilities intercepted five rockets of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and a Tochka-U tactical missile. In the past 24 hours, they also destroyed 14 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles near the settlements of Korsunka and Golaya Pristan in the Kherson Region, Rubezhnoye in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Kotlyarovka and Olshana in the Kharkov Region," the spokesman said.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 402 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 221 helicopters, 3,448 unmanned aerial vehicles, 414 surface-to-air missile systems, 8,326 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,064 multiple rocket launchers, 4,377 field artillery guns and mortars and 8,985 special military motor vehicles since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, Konashenkov reported.

MNA/PR