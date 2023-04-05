EU needs to coop. with China on Ukraine crisis, Borrell says

“The European Union is committed to continue a constructive engagement with China in order to solve the global challenges,” Josep Borrell said on Wednesday, during opening remarks on the second day of the NATO foreign Affairs ministerial meeting in Brussels, Sputnik reported.

He added that China is expected to behave as a positive, constructive global player, especially with regard to the Ukraine crisis.

On Tuesday, Borrell said that he will pay a visit to Beijing next week.

Earlier in the day, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in China for an official three-day visit at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

