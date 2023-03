According to the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways, during the current Iranian year’s first 10 months (March 21, 2021-Jan. 20), a total of 1.21 million tons of foreign goods were transited via the Iranian railroad

The transited goods included 133,495 tons of oil products and 1.08 million tons of non-oil goods, the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development reported on its news portal.

The transit of oil and non-oil consignments used 215,898 wagons.

MNA/PR