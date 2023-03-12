  1. Economy
65% growth in Shahid Bahonar port transit

TEHRAN, Mar. 12 (MNA) – Over 4,000 tons of goods were transited via Iran’s southern port of Shahid Bahonar in the 11th Iranian month (Jan. 21-Feb. 19), showing a 65% rise compared with the corresponding period of last year.

“A total of 123,120 tons of oil and non-oil goods were loaded at Shahid Bahonar Port in the one-month period, 4,675 tons of which have been transited to three neighboring countries, namely Turkmenistan, Armenia and Iraq,” Director of Ports and Maritime Affairs of Shahid Bahonar Hamidreza Mohammad Hosseini announced.

He added that cars, fresh fruit, vegetable and dried nuts were the main goods transited from Shahid Bahonar Port to Turkmenistan, Armenia and Georgia in this period.  

Hosseini noted that 14,572 tons of non-oil goods were transported to the islands of Hormozgan Province, showing a 280% increase compared with the same period of last year.

“Shahid Bahonar is the third largest transit port and the second largest port in the southern province of Hormozgan,” he said, Financial Tribune reported.

