Iran, Iraq serious on implementing Shalamcheh-Basra railway

Speaking on the sidelines of the 5th Iran-Iraq Joint Economic Commission, the Iranian Ambassador to Baghdad Mohammad Kazem Ale-Sadegh referred to the seriousness of the 5 economic cooperation committees of Iran and Iraq.

These committees are doing the preliminary work, he said, adding that these agreements will be signed in this meeting tomorrow.

"I witness a serious will in both countries to start the implementation of the Basra-Shalamcheh railway connection," Ale-Sadegh told reporters.

During the visit of Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani, this important issue was emphasized, and after the trip, the Prime Minister himself formed a committee to follow up on the case, he underlined.

A delegation including representatives of the public and private sectors, particularly a group of businessmen, headed by the Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance, is on a visit to Baghdad.

During the visit, significant issues such as banking, transportation and transit, agriculture, investment, insurance, commercial, issuance of technical and engineering services, energy, science, and sports will be discussed and documents on deepening mutual ties will be inked.

RHM/IRN85054671