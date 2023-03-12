Tehran, Tashkent should improve ties considering capacities

Ebrahim Raeisi made the remarks in the meeting with the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov who traveled to Tehran on Saturday.

The Iranian president considered strengthening the integration policy with neighboring countries as one of the important approaches of a popular and justice-oriented government.

Referring to his recent visit to Uzbekistan, Raeisi urged the relevant ministers to accelerate the implementation of the agreements of the two presidents in the cultural and economic fields, especially in the commercial, transit and agriculture sectors.

Bakhtiyor Saidov, for his part, stated that his country seeks to strengthen comprehensive ties with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Referring to the historical commonalities and the deep civilizational and cultural relations between the two countries and the two nations, Saidov considered president Raeisi's visit to Samarkand as the opening of a new page in the history of relations between the two countries.

Referring to the agreements made with Iran to develop and strengthen the activities of the Joint Commission for Economic Cooperation and the holding of a trade conference between the two countries, as well as the negotiations held in order to use the joint corridors, Saidov stressed, "Uzbekistan will use all its efforts to implement the resulting agreements."

