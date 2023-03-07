China says Ukraine crisis driven by 'invisible hand'

The "invisible hand" is "using the Ukraine crisis to serve certain geopolitical agendas", Qin said on the sidelines of an annual parliament meeting in Beijing, calling for dialogue to begin as soon as possible, Reuters reported.

"Conflict, sanctions, and pressure will not solve the problem...The process of peace talks should begin as soon as possible, and the legitimate security concerns of all parties should be respected," Qin Gang said.

Qin also said Beijing has not provided weapons to either side of the Ukraine conflict, amid loud warnings from US officials on unspecified "consequences" for China, should it send lethal aid to Russia.

In February, The People's Republic of China called for a cease-fire between Russia and Ukraine, releasing a 12-point "peace plan" on the one-year anniversary of the invasion.

SKH/PR