Two civilians were killed and a 10-year-old boy injured on Thursday after a group of Ukrainian saboteurs infiltrated a border village and seemingly randomly opened fire on residents and infrastructure. President Putin characterized the incident as a "terrorist attack" committed "by the neo-Nazis and their masters."

The use of NATO weaponry in Thursday's "outrageous terrorist act" in the Bryansk region sparks questions about the Western bloc's guilt in the acts of terrorism, the Russian Foreign Ministry has announced, Sputnik reported.

"Ukrainian officials have repeatedly acknowledged that all their actions are carried out with the approval and support of the United States and other NATO countries. The murders in the Bryansk region were committed using NATO weapons. In this regard, a logical question arises about the qualification of these countries as accomplices in such crimes and as sponsors of terrorism," the ministry said in a press statement Friday.

"By supplying Ukraine with high-tech weapon types, the United States and other NATO countries are turning the country into a personal laboratory and testing ground for their developments," the ministry added.

"We have drawn the appropriate conclusions from the events. Russian investigators have launched a probe. This crime will not go unpunished," the statement said.

Earlier in the day, Russia's Federal Security Service released footage of the aftermath of Thursday's deadly attack, showing victims, vehicles riddled with bullet holes, and weapons, including landmines, bazookas, and bullet casings (warning, some viewers may find the footage disturbing).

The ministry also commented on recent media reports on plans for the forcible recruitment of Russian and Belarusian nationals trapped in Ukraine to fight in the Ukrainian army, emphasizing that Moscow is ready to take in "all the victims of the Kyiv regime in Russia."

