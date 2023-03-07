Explosion in Germany leaves 4 injured, 1 missing

The detonation occurred around 3 in the morning (local time), according to police authorities. When the firefighters arrived the building was destroyed and was on fire, according to Time News.

Rescue teams treated four injured, including two children, and took them to hospitals. An 85-year-old woman is still missing.

The explosion also damaged other infrastructure and vehicles from the surroundings. The more than 60 residents of the adjoining blocks had to leave their houses for a short period of time but were able to return to their homes afterward.

According to the fire department spokesman, the incident was likely caused by a gas explosion. However, so far it cannot be confirmed and they will wait for the final reports.

For his part, a police spokesman said that the left side of the building where the event occurred was completely destroyed and the left side suffered serious damage.

