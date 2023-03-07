  1. Politics
US must not interfere in Taiwan issue: Chinese FM

TEHRAN, Mar. 07 (MNA) – The Chinese authorities consider the Taiwan issue a red line, so Washington should not try to interfere in any way in its settlement, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said on Tuesday.

"The Taiwan issue goes to the very core of our country's interests," he pointed out, speaking at a news conference during the annual sessions of the country's main deliberative and legislative bodies held this week in Beijing, "This is a red line in China-US relations that must not be crossed. <...> The reason why we are discussing the Taiwan issue with the American side is that we demand that they not interfere in China's domestic affairs."

As Qin Gang clarified, "no one should underestimate the determination of China and the Chinese people to defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of their country."

"If the US really wants peace in the Taiwan Strait, it should stop using Taiwan to contain China," he concluded, according to TASS.

