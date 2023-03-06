Fire reported at Vidnoye Plant near Moscow put out: report

The fire that broke at the PAO Mechel coke gas plant in Moscow Region’s Vidnoye on Sunday has been extinguished, the company told TASS.

The fire broke out at a separating column. No one was hurt in the incident.

According to the company representative, there is no threat to the environment. A commission will be established to investigate the cause of the incident.

Previously, the regional Ministry of Emergency Situations department told TASS that an explosion occurred at the plant in Vidnoye.

The Moscow Coke Gas Works, incorporated into PAO Mechel, produces coke, benzole and coal-tar resin.

