Mar 9, 2023, 1:16 PM

Ukraine reports multiple missile strikes on key infrastructur

TEHRAN, Mar. 09 (MNA) – Energy infrastructure has come under attack in seven Ukrainian regions, the country’s energy minister German Galushko stated on Thursday morning.

Power-related sites in Kyiv, Nikolaev, Kharkov, Zaporozhye, Odessa, Dnepropetrovsk and Zhitomir regions were struck by Russian missiles, Galushko claimed, according to Russia Today.

Kyiv’s top military commander, General Valery Zaluzhny, added that Russia's latest barrage involved over 80 missiles targeting sites across the country.

The commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian armed forces said that Russia had launched six hypersonic Kinzhal missiles, as well as eight kamikaze drones. He claimed that many of them were intercepted or diverted from their intended targets.

The Ukrainian nuclear authority Energoatom reported that electricity supply to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, which is controlled by Russia, had been cut.

It claimed the power loss was due to “Russian rocket shelling,” but Vladimir Rogov, a senior Russian official in Zaporozhye Region, denied that there was any military action in the area that could have impacted supply. He alleged that Ukrainians had shut down the link “out of spite,” forcing the use of on-site backup generators.

