2 killed, 3 injured in NW Pakistan's bomb blast

TEHRAN, Mar. 05 (MNA) – Two people were killed and three others injured when a bomb went off in Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday, police sources said.

The incident happened in Banu district where an explosive-laden motorbike exploded when the vehicle of a member of a pro-government peace militia passed by it, Xinhua quoted sources from the counter-terrorism department of police as saying.

The sources added that the bomb was detonated by a remote-controlled device by unknown terrorists who are being hunted in the area.

The injured people were shifted to a nearby hospital where two of them are in critical condition.

No group or individual has claimed the attack yet.

