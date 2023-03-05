2 killed, 3 injured in NW Pakistan's bomb blast

The incident happened in Banu district where an explosive-laden motorbike exploded when the vehicle of a member of a pro-government peace militia passed by it, Xinhua quoted sources from the counter-terrorism department of police as saying.
The sources added that the bomb was detonated by a remote-controlled device by unknown terrorists who are being hunted in the area.
The injured people were shifted to a nearby hospital where two of them are in critical condition.
No group or individual has claimed the attack yet.
MNA/PR
Your Comment