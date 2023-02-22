Russia to abide by New Start despite suspending it by Putin

Russia will stick to agreed limits on nuclear missiles and keep informing the United States about changes in its deployments, a senior defense official said on Wednesday, despite the suspension of its last remaining arms control treaty with Washington.

According to Reuters, both chambers of Russia's parliament voted quickly in favor of suspending Moscow's participation in the New START treaty, rubber-stamping a decision that President Vladimir Putin announced on Tuesday when he accused the West of trying to inflict a "strategic defeat" on Russia in Ukraine.

But a top defense ministry official, Major-General Yevgeny Ilyin, told the lower house, or Duma, that Russia would continue to observe agreed restrictions on nuclear delivery systems - meaning missiles and strategic bomber planes.

RIA news agency quoted Ilyin as saying Moscow would also continue to provide Washington with notifications on nuclear deployments in order "to prevent false alarms, which is important for maintaining strategic stability."

MNA/PR