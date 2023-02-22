Russia-China coop. important for stabilizing intl. situation

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with Wang Yi, Director of the Office of the Chinese Central Foreign Affairs Commission, in Moscow, on February 22.

"First of all, I would like to take the opportunity that you are here and, at the beginning of the conversation, straightforwardly convey my best wishes to our friend, the President of the People's Republic of China, Comrade Xi Jinping," Putin told China's top diplomat, while Wang also conveyed sincere greetings and best wishes from Xi to the Russian president.

Sputnik quoted Putin as saying that Russia was waiting for Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit, which will give further impetus to the development of relations between the two countries.

"Of course, we are waiting for the President of the People's Republic of China to visit Russia. We agreed on this before. We understand that there is a domestic political agenda. But we proceed from the fact that as all issues related to this agenda are resolved. We proceed from the fact that we are also implementing our plans through personal meetings, which will give an additional impetus to the development of our relations," he added.

Putin then hailed relations between China and Russia, saying they are developing as planned, and the two countries are reaching new milestones.

"I would like to note that Russian-Chinese relations are developing as we planned in previous years. Everything is progressing and evolving. We reach new milestones," Putin said.

Cooperation between Russia and China is also of great importance for stabilizing the international situation, the president added.

According to Putin, there is every reason to believe that the volume of trade between Russia and China will reach $200 billion earlier than in 2024.

"We set the goal of reaching $200 billion by 2024. Last year, it was already $185 billion, there is every reason to believe that we will achieve our goals at the level of trade turnover, maybe even earlier than planned."

Wang, for his part, emphasized that China was ready to strengthen strategic cooperation with Russia in all areas.

"We are ready to deepen political mutual trust and strategic cooperation with the Russian side, comprehensively expand practical cooperation ... to ensure the interests of our countries, as well as to promote the development of the whole world," the Chinese diplomat said.

