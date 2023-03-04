Iran, Oman sign MoU on oil production cooperation

After a meeting with Oman's Minister of Energy and Minerals Salim Bin Nasser Al Aufi, the Iranian minister Javad Owji told reporters, "Today, in continuation of the previous negotiations on the development of oil and gas fields, investment in the field of petrochemicals and petrochemicals, and the export of petroleum products, as well as the petrochemical products, an agreement was signed between the national oil companies of the two countries."

He pointed out that "with the finalization of the negotiations between the two countries, we will see an increase in the export of petrochemical products and oil products to that country, considering the existing capacity in the country," adding, "As the talks become more serious, more details of oil and gas cooperation with Oman will be publicized."

The Iranian oil minister went on to say, "In the 13th government [under president Ebrahim Raeisi], there is a special focus on all-round development with the country's neighbors, especially Oman. Efforts are being made to increase these cooperations, especially in the field of oil and gas."

During his trip to Muscat last spring, Owji held intensive meetings with the Omani minister of foreign affairs and energy.

During the Iranian minister's trip to Oman last year, the two nations reached an agreement regarding the export of technical-engineering services in the field of oil, gas, product and petrochemical industries as well as the formation of a joint technical working group for the development of Hengam field and the trade and export of petrochemicals and petroleum products.

