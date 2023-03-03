Tehran rules out claims on seizure of boat carrying Iran arms

The countries that have caused the killing of people and the destruction of Yemen by sending billions of dollars of weapons to the aggressor coalition, cannot exonerate themselves by accusing others, Nasser Kan'ani said on Friday.

The countries that have been the main perpetrators of war-mongering throughout history and are the biggest exporters of weapons to critical areas of the world are trying to mislead the global public opinion by making false claims and promoting false news, Kan'ani added.

It is better for these countries to end their opportunistic and profit-seeking approach in this cruel imposed war against the defenseless and oppressed people of Yemen, he added.

Earlier on Thursday, UK officials claimed that a British warship intercepted a boat smuggling Iranian weapons, including anti-tank missiles, off the coast of Oman in a joint operation with US forces last week.

