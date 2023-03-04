Iran, Oman stress removing banking barriers

Iran’s First Vice-President Mohammad Mokhber received Oman's Minister of Energy and Minerals Salim Bin Nasser Al Aufi here in Tehran on Saturday.

During the meeting, Mokhber termed banking transactions as the foundation of any economic relationship.

Both sides need to make resolving banking issues a priority on the agenda, he further noted.

Mokhber described the necessity of increasing Tehran-Muscat direct flights as a step towards facilitating the level of trade cooperation between the two countries.

He expressed hope to witness the implementation of previously-signed agreements between the two countries in the near future.

For his part, the Omani side called the two countries’ political cooperation excellent.

He called for further bolstering trade ties between the two states.

Earlier today, Iran and Oman signed an MoU for cooperation in upstream and downstream oil production.

