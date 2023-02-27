Iran rejects plan to close UK embassy in Tehran

"Secret plots or wishful thinking by enemies against normal relationships between western countries including UK and Iran," Mehdi Hosseini Matin wrote in a tweet on Monday commenting on the Jewish Chronicle (JC) report about Iran's plan to close the British embassy in Tehran.

"Unsubstantial allegations & fake news by JC are categorically denied. Iran is in favour of constructive &normal relations with 🇬🇧on condition of mutual respect," he added.

The JC in a report on February 24 claimed that Iran is preparing to close the British embassy in Tehran as tensions rise over a plot to kill dissidents and Jews living in the UK. The possible step was revealed by Iranian officials at a secret meeting with the ambassadors of Oman, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday.

The media quoted one of the people present in the alleged meeting as claiming that Iranian officials told assembled diplomats that Tehran was also due to announce a range of new sanctions to hit back at Britain.

MNA/IRN85042064