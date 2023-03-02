  1. Iran
Mar 2, 2023, 9:58 AM

Raeisi visits Bushehr province to inaugurate projects

Raeisi visits Bushehr province to inaugurate projects

TEHRAN, Mar. 02 (MNA) – Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi arrived in Bushehr Province on Thursday morning as part of his regular visits to different provinces to inaugurate major government projects.

Speaking to the reporters upon his arrival in Bushehr in Assaluiyeh , the Iranian president said that the province is of high importance in the fields of energy, marine, economy, and agriculture.

During his two-day visit to Bushehr, President Raeisi is scheduled to hold meetings with the local people of the province and attend specialized sessions.

On the two-day visit to the southern province, Raeisi is scheduled to inaugurate the 14th phase of South Pars in Kangan and also visit the LNG project in South Pars.

Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji recently told reporters that by exploiting this stage, the construction of South Pars refineries will be completed and this will be its last phase.

MP/5722938/5722942

News Code 198019

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News