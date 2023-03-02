Raeisi visits Bushehr province to inaugurate projects

Speaking to the reporters upon his arrival in Bushehr in Assaluiyeh , the Iranian president said that the province is of high importance in the fields of energy, marine, economy, and agriculture.

During his two-day visit to Bushehr, President Raeisi is scheduled to hold meetings with the local people of the province and attend specialized sessions.

On the two-day visit to the southern province, Raeisi is scheduled to inaugurate the 14th phase of South Pars in Kangan and also visit the LNG project in South Pars.

Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji recently told reporters that by exploiting this stage, the construction of South Pars refineries will be completed and this will be its last phase.

MP/5722938/5722942