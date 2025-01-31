6 Israelis killed, injured as Jenin fights back onslaught

The Israeli military announced in a statement that sergeant Liam Hazi, 20, of the Kfir Brigade’s Haruv reconnaissance unit, from Rosh Haayin city, was killed on Thursday.

Confirming that one of the injured is in serious condition, the occupation military said that its troopers exchanged fire with at least two armed Palestinian men after entering a building in the Jenin camp. The two gunmen apparently managed to flee the scene, according to Press TV.

The Israeli soldier’s death comes amid a major aggression by regime forces in the northern West Bank launched last week.

On Thursday, two Palestinians were killed and several others, including three women, injured by Israeli gunfire during clashes in the Jenin refugee camp.

Local sources said armored Israeli military vehicles rolled into the camp on Thursday evening, and exchanged fire with Palestinian Resistance fighters.

The Palestinian news agency WAFA, citing the Ministry of Health, reported that the two individuals were shot dead by Israeli forces.

Palestinian security sources identified the deceased Palestinians as Yazan Hatem al-Hassan and Amir Abu Hassan. Their bodies have been withheld by Israeli authorities.

MNA