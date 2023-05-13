Iran renews gas export contract to Iraq for 5 years

The oil minister, who is on a visit to Baghdad, made the remarks following a meeting with Iraq's Minister of Electricity Ziad Ali Fazel, saying that the extension of a gas export agreement with the host country was one of the outcomes of his trip.

Iran is pumping gas to power plants in Baghdad and Basra, Owji said, adding that the new agreement enables the two countries to extend the gas export deal within five years.

Owji and his Iraqi counterpart Hayan Abdul Ghani inked an agreement on oil, gas and petrochemical cooperation in Baghdad late on Wednesday.

