Trump's interest in buying Greenland 'not a joke': Rubio

US President Donald Trump has expressed interest in making Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark, a part of the US since his reelection in November.

He hasn't ruled out using military or economic power to persuade Denmark to hand it over, Reuters news agency reported.

Rubio will arrive in Panama on Saturday on his first official foreign trip as America’s top diplomat, signaling the importance that both he and Trump place on securing the canal.

Although immigration will be a major topic of conversation in Panama and at his other stops, Rubio said the canal issue is a priority.

Earlier on January 22, Denmark dismissed President Donald Trump’s latest remarks about the US acquiring Greenland through economic or military intervention.

