  1. World
  2. North America
Jan 31, 2025, 11:36 AM

Trump's interest in buying Greenland 'not a joke': Rubio

Trump's interest in buying Greenland 'not a joke': Rubio

TEHRAN, Jan. 31 (MNA) – President Donald Trump's interest in buying Greenland is "not a joke," Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Thursday, adding that acquiring Greenland was in US national interest and needs to be solved.

US President Donald Trump has expressed interest in making Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark, a part of the US since his reelection in November.

He hasn't ruled out using military or economic power to persuade Denmark to hand it over, Reuters news agency reported.

Rubio will arrive in Panama on Saturday on his first official foreign trip as America’s top diplomat, signaling the importance that both he and Trump place on securing the canal.

Although immigration will be a major topic of conversation in Panama and at his other stops, Rubio said the canal issue is a priority.

Earlier on January 22, Denmark dismissed President Donald Trump’s latest remarks about the US acquiring Greenland through economic or military intervention.

MA/PR

News ID 227667
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News