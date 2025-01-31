US to slap BRICS with 100% import duties if they ditch dollar

"We are going to require a commitment from these seemingly hostile Countries that they will neither create a new BRICS Currency, nor back any other Currency to replace the mighty US Dollar or, they will face 100% Tariffs, and should expect to say goodbye to selling into the wonderful US Economy," Trump claimed on his Truth Social network.

"The idea that the BRICS Countries are trying to move away from the Dollar, while we stand by and watch, is OVER," he continued.

Earlier, Trump said he would impose 100% tariffs on goods from BRICS countries if they create a new currency or abandon the dollar.

The BRICS group was established in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India, and China, with South Africa joining in 2011. On January 1, 2024, Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, and Ethiopia joined the association. Saudi Arabia has also received an invitation to join BRICS, but according to its authorities, Riyadh is still weighing the proposal.

MP/