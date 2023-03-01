Iran planning joint drills with Indian Ocean littoral states

"We are planning to hold an exercise and we have invited all countries along the Indian Ocean to cooperate so that this exercise can be held this year with the participation of other countries. This exercise is held every year with the participation of Iran, China and Russia, and this year it will have other members from the region as well," Admiral Irani said in an interview with the Iranian national TV last night, which was held to discuss his recent trip to Oman.

Referring to the recent visit of the Iranian Army Navy delegation to Oman, Rear Admiral Irani said that that important MoUs would usually are signed during these visits.

"One of our missions is defense diplomacy. Both countries are among the commanders of the meeting on the Indian Ocean littoral states, and a part of this trip was dedicated to the IONS meeting; In addition, we have regional relations," the navy commander said, adding that the level of cooperation in ‘Indian Ocean Naval Symposium’ (IONS) must be enhanced and the members should have greater roles.

Iran and Oman hold a rescue exercise every year, with Iran and Oman sharing hosting the event on alternate years, according to him.

Stressing the need for maintaining communications between Iran, Pakistan, and Oman, the Iranian Army Navy commander said that by establishing security centers between these three countries, assistance will be provided to the vessels.

