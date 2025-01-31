Eyal Zamir reportedly becomes new Israeli Chief of Staff

Channel 14 of the Zionist regime announced on Friday that the Israeli war minister has appointed Eyal Zamir as the new Chief of Staff.
TEHRAN, Jan. 31 (MNA) – Zionist media reported that Israeli war minister Katz has chosen Major General Eyal Zamir as the next Israeli Chief of Staff, replacing Herzi Halevi.
Channel 14 of the Zionist regime announced on Friday that the Israeli war minister has appointed Eyal Zamir as the new Chief of Staff.
Israeli regime's officials are yet to confirm the report.
