Iran oil minister elaborates on recent agreements with Oman

Iran and Oman signed agreements for cooperation in upstream and downstream oil production, the Iranian oil minister said on Saturday.

The agreements were signed during the visit of Oman's Minister of Energy and Minerals Salim Bin Nasser Al Aufi Iran.

Speaking to Iranian national TV on Thursday, Javad Owji said that the development of gas and oil fields, investment in petrochemical fields, and petro refineries were the topic of the agreements.

"Given the Islamic Republic's oil and gas capabilities and capacities and also those of friendly and the brotherly country of Oman, good agreements were achieved that, God Willing, in the issue of developing gas and oil fields, investment in downstream oil production in the field of petrochemicals and petro refineries and the exports of oil products and petrochemical product, God willing, was put on agenda and an MoU was also signed," Owji also said

"The Iranian minister further said that "given the capacities that both sides have, God willing the two sides will witness an increase in the petrochemical products and oil products and the development of fields with Oman," he added.

MNA