Tehran, Moscow discuss developing gas field in Iran

The National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) and Gazprom are working to determine the economic assessment of the prospects for the participation of the Russian company in oil and gas projects in Iran in accordance with the memorandum of understanding on strategic cooperation signed last summer, the diplomat said in an interview with Sputnik.

Under the deal, the companies pledged to explore the possibility of interaction on the development of Iranian fields, among other things.

"In December 2022, a delegation of the Gazprom group visited Iran, following which the parties agreed to continue consultations. Negotiations are underway, and we look forward to reaching mutually beneficial agreements in this area," Dedov said.

The ambassador also said that he sees a significantly increased interest of other Russian companies in cooperation with Iran in the oil and gas sector, including on the South Pars field.

RHM/PR