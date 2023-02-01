Iran to put South Pars 14th Phase refinery into operation

Saying that the project will be opened during the 10-Day Dawn celebrations period, Owji stressed that the Iranian Ministry of Petroleum will inaugurate other big projects by end of the Iranian year (starting from March 21) as well.

"By exploiting this stage, the construction of South Pars refineries will be completed and this will be its last phase," Owji told reporters, adding that the South Pars 14th Phase Refinery will process 56 to 60 million cubic meters of gas per day.

Two petrochemical plants will be put into operation by the end of this year, according to the Iranian oil minister.

