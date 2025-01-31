Investigators recover black boxes from plane in DC crash

Officials urged the public at a news conference that their investigation “will take some time.”

The National Transportation Safety Board has recovered the cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder, the NTSB said in a statement late Thursday, NEWSNATION reported.

The so-called black boxes are now on their way to the NTSB labs for investigation and will provide clues as to what went wrong. The agency intends to have a preliminary report within 30 days.

At least 30 bodies have been recovered from the scene as of Thursday evening, including all three soldiers who were on the helicopter.

“We don’t believe there are any survivors,” D.C. fire and EMS chief John A. Donnelly said Thursday during a news conference.

During a Thursday press conference, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly said the flight manifest with a list of names is expected Friday afternoon. Kelly said there were people from overseas on the flight and their families are still being notified.

The body of the plane was reportedly found upside down in three sections in waist-deep water.

