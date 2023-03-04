Iran’s trade with OIC grows 20% to $50 billion

Thw latest data released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration show, Iran's trade with member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, excluding crude oil exports, reached 83.18 million tons worth $50.03 billion during the first 10 months of the current Iranian year (March 21, 2022-Jan. 20), registering a 1.65% and a 20.18% rise in terms of weight and value compared with the corresponding period of last year.

The UAE with 20.27 million tons (up 5.48%) worth $19.77 billion (up 17.42%) was Iran’s top trade partners among OIC member states. It was followed by Turkey with 15.89 million tons (up 3.94%) worth $11.69 billion (up 33.52%) and Iraq with 24.33 million tons (down 9.07%) worth $9.08 billion (up 10.47%).

Iran’s exports to OIC stood at 66.51 million tons worth $27.32 billion during the 10-month period, registering a 3.16% and a 24.41% increase in terms of weight and value respectively, Financial Tribune reported.

Iraq with 24.21 million tons (down 3.27%) worth $8.92 billion (up 22.45%) was the top export destination during the period. It was followed by the UAE with 9.26 million tons (down 23.21%) worth $4.82 billion (up 6.45%) and Turkey with 12.86 million tons (up 42.43%) worth $6.61 million (up 73.99%).

MNA/PR