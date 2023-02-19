West silence against Syria's sovereignty violation shameful

Nasser Kan'ani strongly condemned the Zionist regime's attack on Damascus and its suburbs which led to the martyrdom and wounding of a number of innocent Syrian citizens.

Referring to the fresh attacks of the Zionist regime on the Syrian nation just a short while after the ISIL terrorist group attack, he called the connection and coordination of these two terrorist entities a natural and inherent connection that is aiming at intensify the pains of the quake-hit Syrian nation.

Kan'ani also called the silence of Western countries against the repeated violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria by the Zionist regime shameful.

He called for an immediate, serious and effective response from the international community and the Security Council to the Israeli aggressions in Damascus.

The Israeli regime has launched a fresh missile attack on the Syrian capital Damascus and areas around it, as the regime continues its acts of aggression against the Arab country.

Syria's health ministry said five people were killed in the strike, including one soldier, while fifteen others were wounded, some of whom were in critical condition.

Israel frequently carries out missile attacks on targets in Syria, mostly using the airspace of Lebanon or the occupied territories.

Syrian has repeatedly complained to the UN over Israeli assaults, urging the Security Council to take action against Tel Aviv’s crimes. The calls have, however, fallen on deaf ears.

In early November 2022, Syrian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Faisal Mekdad emphasized that his country will definitely give a crushing response to such acts of aggression at some point in the future.

