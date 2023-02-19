US military base in Syria comes under missile attack

“A missile attack targeted on Saturday Al-Omar oil field, which the US forces take as an illegal base for them in the eastern countryside of Deir Ezzor, no information whether there were any casualties among the occupation forces,” Local sources told Syria’s official SANA news agency's reporter.

Meanwhile, according to the Al Hadath TV channel broadcasting from Dubai, one of the missiles hit the helipad, next to the fuel tank, and as a result, a fire broke out.

The Al Hadath TV channel also reported that a military facility near the al-Omar main oil field was put on alert. Troops at the neighboring US base near the Al-Tabiya gas field were also put on high alert.

A larger part of Syria’s Deir ez-Zor, Raqqa and al-Hasakah governorates is currently controlled by the US-backed Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). Since 2015, the US command has set up nine military bases in this area. Damascus brands the United States’ military presence on Syria’s territory as an occupation.

