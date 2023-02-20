Mass protests in Tel Aviv as political turmoil escalates

Zionists held mass demonstrations against the judicial reform in holy Quds and Tel Aviv on Monday, while the lawmakers in the Knesset were set to vote in a first reading on the debated judicial reform in the Knesset (Israel’s parliament).

Earlier this morning, demonstrators blocked the home of two coalition members, including that of Simcha Rothman from the Religious Zionism party, who heads the Knesset's Constitution, Law and Justice Committee, and Tali Gottlieb of the Likud party, who has a child with special needs.

"When demonstrators prevent public representatives from coming and voting in the Knesset, and make an autistic girl miserable, it's not a legitimate protest," Netanyahu said, urging police "to act immediately."

"This is not our way. This is not a way of protest," Lapid wrote on Twitter, sending Gottlieb's daughter "a hug."

Last week, a demonstration in holy Quds on the same reform brought together some 70,000 participants. From 4 p.m., lawmakers will consider a first reading bill that would give the ruling coalition control of the Judicial Appointments Commission, which chooses new High Court justices.

The debate over the reform has inflamed tensions on both sides of the political spectrum. Protest organizers said "with the passage of the dictator's bill, the protests will intensify." Police Chief Kobi Shabtai, for his part, called on Zionists to put an end to all rhetoric inciting violence.

The Israeli regime has been grappling with political turmoil for several years and has held five elections.

MNA/PR