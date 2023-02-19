Damascus urges intl. community to stop Israeli aggression

The Zionist regime is committing these crimes while Syria is healing its wounds after the recent earthquake and the country is receiving condolences and humanitarian support at the international level, the statement said.

The regime is destroying civilian targets in Syria, including homes, public spaces, airports, and ports, and creating panic among the Syrian people, who are still suffering from the disastrous consequences of the earthquake, the Syrian foreign ministry's statement added.

Syria expects the United Nations and the UN Security Council to condemn these Israeli aggressions and crimes and to take the necessary measures to prosecute its perpetrators and punish them, it also said.

The continuation of atrocities and crimes by this terrorist and occupying regime against the Palestinian and Syrian people is a threat to the peace and security of the region, the statement also said, urging the international bodies to stop the regime's aggressive actions in Syria.

The Israeli regime has launched a fresh missile attack on the Syrian capital Damascus and areas around it, as the regime continues its acts of aggression against the Arab country.

Syria's health ministry said five people were killed in the strike, including one soldier, while fifteen others were wounded, some of whom were in critical condition.

Israel frequently carries out missile attacks on targets in Syria, mostly using the airspace of Lebanon or the occupied Palestinian territories.

