EU says temporarily lifting sanctions on Syria

According to a statement issued by the European Council, during the coming six months only, aid organizations do not need to ask permission from the EU member states' governments before sending supplies and services to sanctioned entities in Syria.

“The EU has waived the need for humanitarian organizations to seek prior permission from EU member states' national competent authorities to make transfers or provide goods and services intended for humanitarian purposes to listed persons and entities", the statement said, according to Press TV.

According to the statement, the measure was taken "in view of the gravity of the humanitarian crisis in Syria exacerbated by the earthquake."

On February 13, the International Movement for a Just World (JUST) as well as other local and international NGOs urged the US, the UK, Australia, Canada, Switzerland and some European Union and Arab allies of the US to lift the unjust, immoral sanctions against Syria in order to lessen the immense sufferings caused by the massive earthquake.

Earlier in February, Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad criticized western sanctions which he said have “exacerbated the tragedy and catastrophe” of the devastating earthquake which struck parts of Syria and neighboring Turkey on February 6.

The UN says over 5 million people in Syria have been affected by the earthquake and need shelter, food, and medicine. The disaster has multiplied the suffering of Syrians who have endured years of foreign-backed war and western sanctions that left millions dead, displaced, and impoverished.

MNA