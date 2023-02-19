Russia slams Israeli regime airstrikes on Damascus

"We strongly condemn the use of brute force by Israel, which is a gross violation of international laws. We urge Israel to stop armed provocations against Syria and refrain from action that may have dangerous implications for the entire region," it said.

According to the Ministry, the strikes at a residential neighborhood came at a time when Russia and other countries were sending rescuers, health workers and humanitarian assistance to Syria in the wake of devastating earthquakes that rocked the Arab country early last week, Sputnik reported.

The Israeli regime launched a fresh missile attack on the Syrian capital Damascus and areas around it, as the regime continues its acts of aggression against the Arab country.

Syria's health ministry said five people were killed in the strike, including one soldier, while fifteen others were wounded, some of whom were in critical condition.

Israel frequently carries out missile attacks on targets in Syria, mostly using the airspace of Lebanon or the occupied territories.

Syrian has repeatedly complained to the UN over Israeli assaults, urging the Security Council to take action against Tel Aviv’s crimes. The calls have, however, fallen on deaf ears.

In early November 2022, Syrian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Faisal Mekdad emphasized that his country will definitely give a crushing response to such acts of aggression at some point in the future.

MP/PR