New powerful earthquake strikes southern Turkey

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck the southern Turkish province of Hatay on Monday afternoon two weeks after two major earthquakes hit the region.

The quake is said to have been felt in Syria and Lebanon as well.

At least 41,156 people were killed and 105,505 injured by the two strong earthquakes that jolted southern Türkiye on Feb. 6, officials said Monday in the latest figures from the natural disaster.

There have been no immediate reports of casualties so far.

The quake is reportedly took place at the depth of 16 from the ground surface.

There were reports of building collapses in the Syrian city of Jandris in the north of Afrin which borders Turkey's Hatay.

According to Daily Sabah, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said Monday that the epicenter of the earthquake was the Defne district.

Another magnitude 5.8 earthquake epicentered in the Samandağ district in Türkiye's Hatay shook the area just a few minutes after the magnitude 6.4 quake.

The earthquakes were also felt in Syria, Egypt, Lebanon, Iraq, Palestine and Jordan.

Meanwhile, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said that magnitude 6.4 earthquake at a depth of 10 km struck the Turkey-Syria border region on Monday.

