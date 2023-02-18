Iran condemns ISIL brutal attack in central Syria

In a statement on Saturday, the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nasser Kan'ani, strongly condemned the brutal crime of the ISIL terrorist group in the suburb of the city of Homs, Syria, which led to the martyrdom of more than 50 innocent people and Syrian military forces.

While offering his condolences to the Syrian government and nation, he prayed for God's forgiveness to the deceased and patience for the survivors and bereaved families.

The spokesperson further reiterated the need for effective international support for the Syrian government's fight against the remnants of the ISIL group and other known terrorist groups, adding "The US government, which is one of the ISIL creators and backers, has an illegal military presence in some parts of Syria, is an accomplice in the continuation of the crimes of this group and the continuation of insecurity in Syria."

"The current policies and approaches of the American regime indicate the continuation of this regime's double standards in dealing with international issues, including the fight against terrorism," Kanani stressed.

Syrian state media outlets said Saturday that as many as 53 people were killed in an ambush carried out by the ISIL terrorist group in the southwest of the town of al-Sokhna located in the desert east of the city of Homs on Friday.

